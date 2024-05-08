Do-or-die matches await MPL S13 Playoffs opener

Two do-or-die matches will take place in the opening day of MPL PH Season 13 Playoffs which is scheduled to run from May 22 to 26 at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

On Day 1, regular season no.5 and 6 Minana Evos and Blacklist International will duke it out in a best-of-five series.

The loser gets eliminated while the winner will move to the next stage on the same day against ONIC PH. The winner of the match will face AP Bren on Day 2 on 23 May.

Meanwhile, ECHO and RSG PH will also lock horns on Day 2 of the tournament.

The winners of Day 2 will move on to the upper bracket finals while the losers will get another chance at MPL championship glory in the lower bracket.