DigiPlus boasts profit surge in Q1

Listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp. delivered a massive surge in its first quarter income as its digital retail segment continued to rake in robust gains.

The company reported on Wednesday that it significantly grew its business this year, with profits skyrocketing by a staggering 358 percent to P2 billion and revenue soaring by 226 percent to P13.6 billion from January to March.

This was further bolstered by a 313 percent increase in EBITDA to P2.1 billion year-on-year.

DigiPlus attributed the strong first quarter performance to the spike in user traffic in its flagship platforms—BingoPlus and ArenaPlus—which continues to grow combined with fresh contributions from new game offerings.

"We intend to sustain our growth momentum by continuing to invest in innovation and new technologies to enhance user experience and adding new digital offerings traditionally well-loved by Filipinos," DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

"By delivering innovative, fun, and accessible digital offerings, we aim to continue revolutionizing the entertainment space in the Philippines," he added.

To diversify its digital entertainment portfolio, DigiPlus has introduced new product offerings and services catering to a variety of demographics and lifestyle preferences.

It launched Perya Game, a local leisure and entertainment game platform with a nod to the traditional Filipino carnival. Games attracting a crowd of onlookers, such as "Color Games", "Pusoy", "Lucky 9", "Tongits", and "Pa Pula, Pa Puti" are among the most popular through the years.

DigiPlus brings these games online via the Perya Game platform.

DigiPlus recently committed to boost its good governance drive, especially after it received two awards at the recent 9th Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, the first time the ceremony was held in Metro Manila.

Organized by the Cambridge International Finance Advisory (Cambridge IFA), the 3G Awards recognize the exemplary efforts of organizations committed to addressing international issues.