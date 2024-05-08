Did Xian Lim really ask Kim Chiu to do this?

Talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz revealed that Xian called former girlfriend Kim to tell her she could reveal to the public his new lover.
“Kim, puwede mo nang aminin na meron na akong girlfriend. Naloka si Kim Chiu. ‘Ako ang mag-aannounce na may girlfriend na ‘yung ex ko? (Kim you can admit that I already have a girlfriend. Kim Chiu was surprised. ‘I will be the one to announce that my ex already has a girlfriend)?’” Diaz said on his online vlog.
“At kung totoo man ‘yun, ang mga opinyon nila, ha? Talagang si Kim Chiu ang pinag-a-announce mo na may bago ka ng girlfriend, Xian Lim? Okay ka lang? Parang iniinsulto mo si Kim Chiu (If that were true, their opinion, ha? You want Kim Chiu to announce that you already have a girlfriend, Xian Lim? Are you okay? It’s like you’re insulting Kim Chiu),” Diaz added.
Although he can’t believe it, Diaz feels it entails confirmation from the ex-couple.
“Pero ‘yan lang ang nakarating sa atin. Ngayon itatanong natin kay Xian Lim at Kim Chiu kung totoo bang may ganitong scenario na nangyari over the phone (But that was what reached us. Now, we have to ask Xian Lim and Kim Chiu if there was really a scenario like this that happened over the phone)?” he said.
Vice Ganda pokes fun at Anne Curtis for skipping line
Cashing in on the issue of Francine Diaz performing ahead of Orange and Lemons, which caused the band’s walkout, Vice Ganda comically lashed out at fellow It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis during the noontime show’s event in Pampanga.
In jest, Vice Ganda called out Curtis and asked her not to skip the lines of the performing artists.
“Si Anne Curtis dapat mamaya pa siya, pero ewan ko sumingit siya sa pila ng mag-pe-perform. Kaya Anne Curtis, respect naman please. Respect naman sa artists (Anne Curtis should perform later, but l don’t know since she skipped the line of performers. Anne, please respect. Please respect the artists),” the Unkabogable star said.
Recall that a week ago, a viral video surfaced on social media where Orange and Lemons walked out when Diaz performed ahead of them while doing a sound check on stage. The event happened in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.
The camp of Diaz and the band have already patched up recently and agreed to do a collaboration.
Kaila Estrada earns praise for being anak ni Janice
Netizens instantly became fans of Kaila Estrada as she surfaced as the main villain named Bettina in the recently-concluded Can’t Buy Me Love on Netflix.
As Bettina, Estrada held hostage Belle Mariano’s Caroline Tiu character in the gripping finale that surprised viewers.
Bettina, it was revealed, was the one who killed Mariano’s mom played by Shaina Magdayao.
Kaila showed an amalgam of emotions in her most defining moment in the series, earning plethora of praises for being truly anak ni Janice (de Belen).
“Kaila Estrada is a versatile actress. Her eyes are so expressive. Her acting is so natural and very convincing. She deserves acting awards in the future. I have been watching Linlang and Kaila has proven her worth as an actress. More projects for her, please!” a netizen wrote.
“Sa Linlang palang nag-shine talaga siya dun sobrang galing niya umarte (She already shone before in Linlang. She acted very well),” another said.