Did Xian Lim really ask Kim Chiu to do this?

“Pero ‘yan lang ang nakarating sa atin. Ngayon itatanong natin kay Xian Lim at Kim Chiu kung totoo bang may ganitong scenario na nangyari over the phone (But that was what reached us. Now, we have to ask Xian Lim and Kim Chiu if there was really a scenario like this that happened over the phone)?” he said.

Vice Ganda pokes fun at Anne Curtis for skipping line

Cashing in on the issue of Francine Diaz performing ahead of Orange and Lemons, which caused the band’s walkout, Vice Ganda comically lashed out at fellow It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis during the noontime show’s event in Pampanga.

In jest, Vice Ganda called out Curtis and asked her not to skip the lines of the performing artists.

“Si Anne Curtis dapat mamaya pa siya, pero ewan ko sumingit siya sa pila ng mag-pe-perform. Kaya Anne Curtis, respect naman please. Respect naman sa artists (Anne Curtis should perform later, but l don’t know since she skipped the line of performers. Anne, please respect. Please respect the artists),” the Unkabogable star said.

Recall that a week ago, a viral video surfaced on social media where Orange and Lemons walked out when Diaz performed ahead of them while doing a sound check on stage. The event happened in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The camp of Diaz and the band have already patched up recently and agreed to do a collaboration.