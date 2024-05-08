Cebu okays 6 reclamation projects

Environmental groups may not like it, but the Cebu Provincial Reclamation Authority (CPRA) has approved six ambitious reclamation projects.

The decision was reached after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the CPRA chairperson presided last 3 May the discussion and approval of the projects.

Dumanjug Mayor Guntrano Gica told DAILY TRIBUNE that their town will have seven hectares reclamation project along Tangil port.

Toledo City will have a 118,579 square-meter reclamation called Toledo Waterfront Urban Reclamation and Development Project, according to City Mayor Marjorie Perales.

The Toledo reclamation include a diverse array of structures such as a sports stadium, yacht club, commercial centers, a BPO Complex, and extensive hospitality and education facilities.

For Balamban, three district areas with 84,457 square meters will be reclaimed. Mayor Ace Binghay said the projects envisioned enhanced port facilities, a dome, civic buildings, and an evacuation center.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren said that they will have 10-hectare reclamation project aimed at augmenting government and commercial infrastructure for the town.

In north Cebu, the towns of Carmen and Compostela will have its separate reclamation projects.

Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor said they will proceed with a significant continuation of its earlier reclamation as adding 5.77 hectares for public market and transport facilities.

Compostela Mayor Felijur Quino said five hectares are to be reclaimed in Barangay Poblacion for market development and coastal protection with variety of public amenities.

Gov. Garcia expressed optimism about the impact of these projects, saying “We have huge projects ahead in the province in which our LGUs answer our call for a level-up LGU.”

These projects have to fulfill specific requirements such as the Environmental Compliance Certificates from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to ensure that these developments adhere to ecological standards of Reclamation.

The projects not only aim to expand the economic landscape but for sustainable and prosperous future in Cebu being an economic hub in the region and the country.