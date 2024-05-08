Cakes for every kind of ‘Nanay’

Unless she has always requested for a specific treat, why not try to surprise your mama with a cake that matches her personality?

The Modern Mommy

She isn’t just the backbone of her family, she’s a powerhouse who seizes every opportunity. Whether it’s launching her own business or juggling side hustles that help sustain the family and pursue their passion and dreams, this mom is the epitome of the Modern Pinay.

The times surely are changing, and like this Modern Mommy, this cake classic has evolved to be her perfect match. Now with a new design, Red Ribbon’s beloved Black Forest Cake retains its timeless taste coming from its rich chocolate fudge cake, creamy icing and luscious cherry filling while offering a fresh twist with a coating of grated chocolate and chocolate square toppings. It’s a sweet indulgence that perfectly complements her unwavering love and care.

The Mom with a Pocket Full of Sunshine

A mom who brightens the mood anywhere she goes, she’s also cool, sweet, fun and knows how to make her kids and family smile. With her around, you know it’s going to be a delightful time because she brings that light and happy vibe wherever she goes!

You want a cake that matches the energy she brings, which is why the New Caramel Delight Cake is the best pick. Each slice offers delicious caramel icing inside and out, giving you a light and sweet taste that melts in your mouth. Just like her, this cake sure knows how to make celebrations feel brighter and more fun!

‘Tita ng Bayan’ Mom

A cool mom, the Tita ng Bayan Mom is full of charisma. She’s popular in your neighborhood and knows all your friends by heart. You want a cake that stands out and is a crowd favorite, and you can’t go wrong with the Ube Bloom Cake. A fun choice with a popular Filipino flavor, each slice offers creamy icing and delicious ube flavor that leaves a lasting impression after your first bite.

The ‘Sossy’ Mom

Classy and sophisticated, the Sossy Mom lives a chic lifestyle and only wants the best and brightest for her family. For her elevated standards, you want a cake that represents the height of class and style as well. This makes the Chocolate Heaven Cake the perfect match. With rich, premium chocolate flavor inside and out, presented in an elegantly crafted design, the Chocolate Heaven Cake lives up to its name.