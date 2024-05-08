CAAP: Davao Int'l Airport to resume ops

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that after substantial runway repairs were completed on Wednesday, 8 May, flight operations at the Davao International Airport are expected to resume as usual.

According to the report from CAAP Center 11, the last of the runway's construction was finished on 7 May.

A comprehensive inspection was carried out to verify that every completed section of the asphalt overlay repair was done correctly.

Rex Obcena, the manager of the CAAP Area Center, stated that some portions need minor rectifications where works will be conducted during the daytime when there are no flights, in close coordination with the air traffic control tower.

However, the project's Notice to Airmen is expected to be lifted on 9 May, or as soon as any outstanding issues are sufficiently resolved.

This has already happened before the 31 May target date.

The DIA runway has been closed for four hours every day, from midnight to four in the morning, since 8 April in order to speed up the rehabilitation process.

A 1,200-square-meter affected area will be worked on, and tasks include repainting the existing runway markings, applying an emulsified asphalt tack coat, removing damaged asphalt pavement that is two inches thick, and laying a hot bituminous asphalt mixture.