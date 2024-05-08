Bong Go responds to needs of Talisay fire victims

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go sent his Malasakit Team to distribute assistance to fire victims in Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City, Cebu, on Monday, 6 May. In his message, Go underlined the importance of building dedicated evacuation centers in strategic areas nationwide.

The senator, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for people experiencing hardships, maintained his support for Senate Bill No. 2451, otherwise known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors, that aims to improve disaster resilience measures and ensure that affected families have access to safe and comfortable shelters in times of emergencies.

Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities if enacted into law. It sets minimum requirements for every evacuation center, such as location, amenities, and operation.

“When disaster strikes, it is the poor who suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot at relief goods, para hindi na sila nagsisikipan sa mga covered courts o paaralan,” explained Go.

To mitigate the occurrence of and lessen the severity of damages due to fire-related accidents, Go principally authored and co-sponsored the Bureau of Fire Protection's (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021. The said law mandates the bureau to undergo a modernization program that shall include procuring new fire equipment, expanding manpower, and conducting specialized training for firefighters.

It also directs the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team distributed financial assistance, water containers, grocery packs, snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the 35 families gathered at the Brgy. Dumlog Gym. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

“Huwag kayong mag-alala, ang importante buhay tayo at walang nasaktan. Ang gamit mabibili natin ‘yan, ang pera kikitain natin ‘yan. Pero ang pera na ating kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pag-ingatan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon,” he said.

Go, who heads the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continued his message by encouraging family members to prioritize their health and well-being. He then urged them to visit any of the seven Malasakit Centers in the province.

First launched in Cebu in 2018, the center is a one-stop shop that brings together the agencies from which patients may seek medical assistance: the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 164 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos.

In Cebu, these centers are located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center, all in Cebu City. Other Malasakit Centers exist at Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.