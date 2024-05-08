Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in General Trias City, Cavite

Accompanied by Mayor Luis "Jon-Jon" Ferrer IV, Vice Mayor Jonas Glyn Labuguen, and Provincial Board Members Kerby Salazar and Morit Sison, among others, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, inspected the Super Health Center in General Trias City, Cavite on Tuesday, 7 May.

In his speech, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide, highlighting the critical role of Super Health Centers in advancing early detection of diseases through accessible basic health services in the community level.

The senator further emphasized his commitment to pursuing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all Filipinos, stressing the need to invest in more healthcare facilities.

He pointed out that such investments are crucial for meeting the increasing demand for medical services and ensuring timely interventions for improved health outcomes.

Go noted that Super Health Centers serve as an intermediary between primary healthcare and hospital services, offering a space where patients can access swift and competent medical care within their locality.

These centers focus on non-emergency situations, thereby helping to lessen the burden on hospitals, cut down on wait times, and ensure that patients get the care they need promptly.

"Congratulations po sa General Trias sa inyong bagong Super Health Center. Tapos na po, pwede n'yo nang gamitin. Ang Super Health Center po is a medium type of polyclinic. Pwede po diyan ang birthing, panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray at makakatulong po ito sa early detection, primary care. At ang Konsulta program po ng gobyerno. And it will help decongest the hospitals dahil kung dito na po checkup-in," Go explained.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 17 in Cavite.

Go also expressed gratitude to the local government for their diligent efforts in making the Super Health Center a reality.

He emphasized that through the contributions of the local government, their facility surpassed expectations, evolving from a basic center into something close to resembling a fully-equipped hospital.

In support of community health frontliners, Go also gave snacks and grocery packs to the barangay health workers and shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select of them present.

Apart from inspecting the Super Health Center, Go also partnered with Mayor Ferrer and the local government in providing financial assistance to qualified indigents.

A total of 2,000 disadvantaged residents were gathered at the Convention Center where they also received additional support from Go such as snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts while some of them received shoes, phones, bicycles, watches, and balls for volleyball and basketball.

Furthermore, Go also offered additional aid to individuals with medical conditions and advised them to avail of the services provided by nearby Malasakit Centers located at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.

Enacted into law in 2019, the Malasakit Centers Act requires the establishment of such centers in qualified public hospitals to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government, particularly for financially disadvantaged patients.

"Siya ho ang nag-introduce at kung bakit may mga Malasakit Center sa mga hospital… May pumunta sa amin na na-hospital, sabi ko 'sige, kapag malapit ka na lumabas, pumunta ka sa akin.' Pero pumunta sa akin after two weeks, magaling na. (Sabi ko,) 'Bakit di ka pumunta?'. (Sabi niya,) 'Okay na po. Sinagot na po lahat ng Malasakit Center," Mayor Ferrer shared, referring to Go.

"Ilang beses na po nakabalik sa atin si Senator Bong Go. Hindi po natin siya inaabala dahil alam natin na marami pa siyang gustong tulungan. Yun po ang dapat nating kasama, may puso at malasakit.. palakpakan po natin ang taong ang bisyo ay ang magserbisyo, walang iba kundi si Senator Bong Go," the Mayor added.

As part of his vision to further boost the city, Go, who is the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of several multipurpose buildings, the improvement of covered courts, barangay halls, roads, and street lighting projects in the city.