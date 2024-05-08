Birth name correction

Dear Atty. Chris Liquigan,

It was only recently that I learned about the typographical error of my last name on my birth certificate. I have been using my correct last name in school and a couple of jobs. All my IDs and certificates also have my correct last name on it. How do I fix this?

Thank you!

Dear Lisa,

According to the Section 2 (3) of the Republic Act 9048, clerical or typographical errors refer to mistakes in writing, copying, transcribing or typing that are harmless and innocuous, visible to the eyes or obvious to the understanding, and can be corrected or changed by reference to other existing record or records.

The typographical error on your last name can easily be corrected through an administrative proceeding. Administrative correction of entries in the civil registry is a way to correct clerical or typographical errors in entries in the records of the civil register.

File a petition to correct the error directly with the concerned civil register where birth was recorded. After proper evaluation, the civil register is vested with power to make the necessary correction even without a court order.

Hope this helps.

Atty. Chris Liquigan