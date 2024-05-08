Big moments during the 60th Baeksang Art Awards

12.12: The Day, the highest-grossing Korean film of 2023, and Moving, which became Disney’s Most Watched Korean drama, snagged the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 60th Baeksang Art Awards.
Held on 7 May, the star-studded awards ceremony honored some of its emerging and well-established artists its most deserving prizes.
In the television category, Namgoong Min and Honey Lee won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. This was the first time Min bagged the award after being nominated in the same category four times.
Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Min and Kim Go Eun won Best Actor and Best Actress in the film category.
Lee Do Hyun, who is currently serving in the military, won the Best New Actor award in the film category for his acting performance in Exhuma. In 2020, the actor also won the same award in the television category for his first lead role in 18 Again.
Kim Soo Hyun, who was nominated for Best Actor in the television category and IVE’s An Yu Jin won the PRIZM Popularity award, which is the only fan-voted award of the night.
The awards show was hosted by South Korea’s brightest stars: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yup.
Since its inception in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Award is an annual awards show presented during the second quarter of the year. The awards show is widely considered one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea, recognizing excellence in the entertainment industry.
Here are the full list of winners of the 60th Baeksang Art Awards:
TV CATEGORY:
Daesang: Moving
Best Drama: My Dearest
Best Director: Han Dong-wook (The Worst of Evil)
Best Actor: Namgoong Min (My Dearest)
Best Actress: Honey Lee (Knight Flower)
Best Supporting Actor: Ahn Jae-Hong (Mask Girl)
Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-Ran (Mask Girl)
Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha (Moving)
Best New Actress: Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)
Best Screenplay: Kang Full (Moving)
Best Male Variety Performer: Na Yeong Seok
Best Female Variety Performer: Hong Jin-Kyung
Best Entertainment Program: Adventure by Accident 2
Best Educational Show: Japanese Person Ozawa
Best Technical Achievement: Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan Ho (Whales and I)
Prizm Popularity Award: Kim Soo Hyun, An Yu Jin
FILM CATEGORY:
Daesang: 12.12: The Day
Best Film: 12.12: The Day
Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)
Best New Director: Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)
Best Actor: Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)
Best Actress: Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)
Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)
Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)
Best New Actor: Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)
Best New Actress: Bibi (Hopeless)
Best Screenplay: Jason Yu (Sleep)
Best Technical Achievement: Kim Byung In (Exhuma)
Gucci Impact Award: The Dream Songs