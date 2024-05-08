Big moments during the 60th Baeksang Art Awards

12.12: The Day, the highest-grossing Korean film of 2023, and Moving, which became Disney’s Most Watched Korean drama, snagged the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 60th Baeksang Art Awards.

Held on 7 May, the star-studded awards ceremony honored some of its emerging and well-established artists its most deserving prizes.

In the television category, Namgoong Min and Honey Lee won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. This was the first time Min bagged the award after being nominated in the same category four times.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Min and Kim Go Eun won Best Actor and Best Actress in the film category.

Lee Do Hyun, who is currently serving in the military, won the Best New Actor award in the film category for his acting performance in Exhuma. In 2020, the actor also won the same award in the television category for his first lead role in 18 Again.

Kim Soo Hyun, who was nominated for Best Actor in the television category and IVE’s An Yu Jin won the PRIZM Popularity award, which is the only fan-voted award of the night.

The awards show was hosted by South Korea’s brightest stars: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yup.

Since its inception in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Award is an annual awards show presented during the second quarter of the year. The awards show is widely considered one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea, recognizing excellence in the entertainment industry.