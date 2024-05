LATEST

Balikatan Exercises in Ilocos Norte

LOOK: As part of this year's Balikatan 39 2024 exercise, the Philippine Army fired ATOMS 155mm howitzers at a decommissioned ship off the coast of Ilocos Norte. Military forces from the United States, Australia, and the Philippines launched a barrage of high-precision rockets, artillery fire, and airstrikes to sink a ship during the training on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte. | via Analy Labor