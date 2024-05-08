Arrested rallyists post bail

Less than a week after they were detained at the Manila Police District (MPD) for protesting near the United States (US) Embassy in Manila, six rallyists were freed on Tuesday after posting bail.

The protesters were initially charged with alleged violation of the Revised Penal Code 151 for “resistance and disobedience to a person in authority” and the Revised Penal Code 115 for “conspiracy and proposal to commit treason.”

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno called the accusations “fabricated cases” and demanded its dismissal.

The group also demanded that those prosecutors and cops who “stepped on the rights” of the protesters be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the MPD said four police officers were hurt during the clash between the protesters and the cops during the Labor Day rally.