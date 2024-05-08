26 jobseekers hired in SBMA job fair

SUBIC BAY Freeport — The recent celebration of Labor Day inside this premier Freeport became fruitful as 26 jobseekers were hired on-the-spot during the annual job fair held at the Harbor Point Ayala Mall by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

According to the agency’s Labor Department, 21 applicants were hired by Da Tian Subic Shoes Inc., manufacturer of popular shoe brands here; while two of them were hired by YZ Consultancy Services Incorporated, and the other three were hired by Coffee & Tea Connection.

“We are adamant in our thrust in attracting more businesses to locate at the Subic Bay Freeport zone and generate not only revenues for the national coffers, the agency and neighboring local government units, but also job opportunities for residents of nearby communities,” SBMA chairman and administrator Eduardo L. Aliño said.

He commended the 71 Freeport locators who participated to offer a total of 4,463 job opportunities for the jobseekers.

“Out of the 4,463 total manpower needs of participating Freeport locators, 2,146 applications were received from 500 applicants. 1,157 were interviewed before the job fair ended,” he added.

Earlier that day, a three-kilometer fun run was held to kick-off the Labor Day events prepared by the SBMA Labor Department, where Freeport workers from various locators participated together with their family members.