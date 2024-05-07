Yamazato welcomes renowned Chef Ikuma Sato

Pasay City – Yamazato, the renowned Japanese fine dining restaurant, unveils a new addition to its culinary team: Chef Ikuma Sato, a sushi specialist.

This esteemed chef joins forces with Executive Chef Keiichiro Fujino and Chef Katsuji Kato (specialty teppanyaki) to further elevate Yamazato's commitment to unparalleled Japanese dining experiences.

A tradition of culinary artistry

Hailing from a career spanning over two decades in luxury Japanese restaurants across the globe, Chef Sato brings a wealth of experience and artistry to Yamazato. His passion for creating exquisite sushi perfectly complements Yamazato's dedication to culinary excellence.

Exclusive sushi bar experience

From Thursday to Sunday, Yamazato's sushi bar transforms under Chef Sato's masterful touch. Patrons can indulge in both lunch and dinner, savoring Chef Sato's renowned creations, including his signature tuna nigiri sushi – a dish shrouded in anticipation and promised to be a gastronomic masterpiece. Witness firsthand the meticulous precision and dedication that define Chef Sato's craft.

A new sushi sensation

Yamazato invites you to embark on this exciting new chapter. Make your reservations today and be among the first to experience Chef Ikuma Sato's exquisite sushi creations.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +63 917 818 9868 or email us at yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com. You may also book your tables online at https://bit.ly/ReserveATable-Yamazato.

About Yamazato

Yamazato is the signature Japanese fine dining restaurant of Okura Nikko Hotels, offering an authentic Japanese dining experience. With a focus on seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques, our chefs craft dishes that are both visually stunning and deeply flavorful. Our commitment to excellence has earned us a spot in the Japanese Fine Dining scene in the metro, making Yamazato a must-visit destination for connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine.