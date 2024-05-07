Vina Morales mum on ex-boyfriend’s imprisonment

It looks like Vina Morales is stopping herself from making any comment on the imprisonment of ex-boyfriend Cedric Lee, the father of her only child Ceana, 14.
It was only last month that Morales announced to the media that she and Lee have been co-parenting their daughter. What occasioned that announcement was her bringing Ceana to the gala premiere of the movie Sunny in which she portrayed the central character along with Angelu de Leon.
Taking her daughter with her to an event covered by journos and vloggers is a rare act for Morales in the past — she was practically keeping her daughter from her father on days when it’s not his visitation schedule. She even sued Lee for detaining their daughter while she was abroad. Ceana was meant to stay with Morales’ family including her younger sister, actor Shaina Magdayao. It was only after the pandemic that Morales agreed on a co-parenting arrangement with Lee.
Would the mother allow the daughter to visit her father in jail? Wouldn’t such a visit traumatize Ceana?
But it has been customary for Morales not to comment on the shenanigans Lee has been figuring in. She didn’t post any reaction to Lee’s involvement in that supposed rape committed by Navarro against model Deniece Cornejo 10 years ago. Lee supposedly rushed to Cornejo’s plea for help for what she alleged Navarro had done to her.
Lee rushed in with two friends who caught up with the TV host-actor and they all ganged up on him, detained him in the area, and tried to extort P2 million from him.
It was for that detention, mauling, and attempted extortion that the Taguig Regional Trial Court judge Miriam Brie, sentenced on 2 May Lee, Cornejo, and their friends Ferdinand Gonzales, and Simeon Raz to life imprisonment.
Meanwhile, Maricel Soriano is keeping mum, too, about a video allegedly showing her and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. jointly sniffing heroin which an alleged agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent vowed to be authentic and is on the PDEA file.
On the other hand, the President simply laughed off the issue when some media reporters asked him a few days ago about it in an “ambush interview” while leaving an event he attended in Pasay City.
Many issues eventually quiet down to death when the major personalities involved do not bother to defend themselves from direct or indirect accusations against them.
Both the President and Soriano have long been rumored to be drug users. They have never been arrested for that alleged vice, never been dragged to any court for any criminal offense, so all those innuendos about their supposed vice will remain rumors. Not even ex-President Duterte’s occasional public mouthings about President Marcos Jr.’s supposed criminal vice have landed Bongbong Marcos in jail or dragged him to any court.
Soriano has no new show to promote so she doesn’t have any reason to sit down with media people during which someone may have the nerve to comment on that alleged video in which she is supposedly doing drugs with no less than the incumbent president.
Soriano has an IG and a YouTube channel. Her latest interview for both IG and YT is with Diego Loyzaga who is quiet about the mother of her very first child but not about their daughter who just turned a year old, for whom Loyzaga spent so much for a birthday party.
Liza Soberano is not exactly keeping mum about it because she announced it on her Instagram just a few days ago: she was in town for a pictorial for a sunscreen product.
Well, it wasn’t in Manila nor even at the upscale BCG in Taguig that she hung out in but a place in Palawan called Banwa Private Island. It is acknowledged to be the “most expensive resort island in the world” that charges US$100,000 a night. The resort opened only in 2021 and is owned by EcoResorts Development Corp.
It wasn’t Soberano herself who flaunted how expensive it is to hang out in that resort but her Instagram followers. They knew she was there because Soberano indicated in the post that the pictures she posted were taken at Banwa. She said she had just come back from an island in Palawan, and people assumed that where she had gone back was to Los Angeles, California where, she once announced, had decided to stay while waiting for more Hollywood films to do.
There are no publicized yarns about Enrique Gil being aware of his girlfriend (or ex-GF already) flying to visit to the Philippines.
In the second week of April, Soberano hung out for a few days in Vietnam as she was invited to be a judge at the first-ever Ho Chi Minh City International City Festival.
Soberano has found a way to live it up where she happens by simply posting on her Instagram about it. We know she now drives a BMW car costing US$150,000 because she posted on 4 April a supposed unplanned, unscripted encounter with American influencer Daniel Mac somewhere in Los Angeles.