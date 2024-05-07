Vina Morales mum on ex-boyfriend’s imprisonment

It looks like Vina Morales is stopping herself from making any comment on the imprisonment of ex-boyfriend Cedric Lee, the father of her only child Ceana, 14.

It was only last month that Morales announced to the media that she and Lee have been co-parenting their daughter. What occasioned that announcement was her bringing Ceana to the gala premiere of the movie Sunny in which she portrayed the central character along with Angelu de Leon.

Taking her daughter with her to an event covered by journos and vloggers is a rare act for Morales in the past — she was practically keeping her daughter from her father on days when it’s not his visitation schedule. She even sued Lee for detaining their daughter while she was abroad. Ceana was meant to stay with Morales’ family including her younger sister, actor Shaina Magdayao. It was only after the pandemic that Morales agreed on a co-parenting arrangement with Lee.

Would the mother allow the daughter to visit her father in jail? Wouldn’t such a visit traumatize Ceana?

But it has been customary for Morales not to comment on the shenanigans Lee has been figuring in. She didn’t post any reaction to Lee’s involvement in that supposed rape committed by Navarro against model Deniece Cornejo 10 years ago. Lee supposedly rushed to Cornejo’s plea for help for what she alleged Navarro had done to her.

Lee rushed in with two friends who caught up with the TV host-actor and they all ganged up on him, detained him in the area, and tried to extort P2 million from him.

It was for that detention, mauling, and attempted extortion that the Taguig Regional Trial Court judge Miriam Brie, sentenced on 2 May Lee, Cornejo, and their friends Ferdinand Gonzales, and Simeon Raz to life imprisonment.