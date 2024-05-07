The Art of Beauty

Philosophy

Luxury for every day is Artdeco’s philosophy. Intending to make high-quality cosmetics accessible to all women, Helmut Baurecht founded the brand in Munich in 1985.

Today, it is Germany’s number one makeup brand in perfumeries, beauty salons, and selective department stores. It has also reached the shores of 70 countries, spanning Europe to Asia, and has become a cult brand in several countries.

Artdeco stands out from its competition because it focuses on fulfilling women’s individual wishes and offering uncompromising quality and reasonable pricing. This led to innovations like the cult-favorite Beauty Box, a customizable palette that can be refilled and personalized with Artdeco’s eyeshadows, eyebrow powders, blushers and contour powders.

New products

Refillable couture lipsticks. Sustainability is in Artdeco’s DNA. Enter the vegan couture lipstick — refillable, clean, with an ever-expanding array of refillable lipsticks. Choose your shade, pick out a case and create your new go-to lippie.

The 12 new shades deliver a rich color with a silky sheen. Creamy, they glide smoothly on the lips and have a soft, nourishing feel. They are also mineral oil-, paraben-, silicone-, GMO- and talc-free, ideal for sensitive lips.

Iconic eyeshadow palette. Create infinite eye makeup possibilities with these palettes featuring six coordinated shades in matte, metallic and pearl finishes. Apply a shade on its own or combine several to create looks for whatever occasion and aesthetic you’re aiming for, like a subtle natural look or total glam vibes.

Perfect matte serum foundation. Made with plant-based ingredients like hybrid stem cells from tea rose and Solanum melongena, the perfect matte serum foundation is an advanced two-in-one makeup-and-skincare hybrid foundation for Asian skin.

High protection hyaluronic fluid. Protect and maintain youthful-looking skin with this moisturizing protection fluid with SPF50. It shields against UVA and UVB rays, free radicals and other environmental stressors. It feels light and is easily absorbed, making it a good primer for foundation.

No color setting powder. Available since Artdeco’s launch in 2023, this game-changing setting powder combines light-optimizing ingredients with a transparent, lightweight base. Light-reflecting pigments refine the complexion, giving it a fresh, mattified look all day. As it’s transparent, it suits all skin tones and doesn’t alter your foundation’s color. It feels creamy and blends easily. It also has plant-based skincare ingredients like red algae, Irish moss, mineral-rich seawater and nourishing squalane leaves.