SK chairman, driver crushed to death

CURRIMAO, Ilocos Norte — An incumbent Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman and his driver were crushed to death Monday night along the barangay road of Bimmanga here.

Police identified the victims as Aeron Paul Taesa y Pataray, 25, driver of a Wave 110 Motorcycle with PN: 5797 AR, and his backride passenger Jeric Allen Garcia y Pataray, 23, SK chairman and both residents of Barangay San Pedro, Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

Police gathered that the motorcycle the victims were riding was then heading south. Upon reaching a sharp curve in Bimmanga, the driver lost control of the steering handlebar and accidentally bumped into an electric post.

As a result of the strong impact, the driver and backrider sustained severe injuries to different parts of their bodies.

They were brought to a hospital in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Further, the involved motorcycle incurred damage with an undetermined cost of repair, according to police.