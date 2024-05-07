SBA unveils new billiards season

Sharks Billiards Association (SBA) — the world’s first professional billiard league — shakes up the billiard scene by elevating the sport as a global mainstream phenomenon.

SBA founder and chief executive officer Hadley Mariano ushered in the opening of their first season, saying that they will have an exciting format that will surely bring out the best in every competitor.

“The SBA Season 1 is underway,” Mariano said during the press launch last Monday at the Great White Shark Arena.

“SBA will have four teams with five players for each team all playing in a new and exciting format. Very soon, we will announce the team names and its owners.”

Through team play, players from each team can now vie for points that can add up to their team’s total winnings — a bold change for a sport that is commonly played individually or player versus player. Four teams composed of five players each are expected to compete and fight for the first-ever championship.

Formerly known as Sharks Billiard League, SBA, began as an amateur league for local players holding various open tournaments and exhibition games between local and international pool players.

Now, SBA is committed to professionalizing billiards, allowing its players the opportunity to steadily earn income through their pool talent and skills, which was once unheard of in the pool community.

To further usher in its next chapter, Sharks also welcomed the appointment of its new commissioner, veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad.

“As the first commissioner of the SBA, I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me to lead this esteemed organization,” Trinidad said during the event graced by Games and Amusement Board chairman Richard Clarin.

“I am incredibly excited about the journey that lies ahead and rest assured that we will work to expand the reach of billiards, to cultivate new talent, and forge meaningful partnerships that will propel our sport to new heights.”