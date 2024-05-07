Sales force

As much as losing one’s freedom, the most dreadful thing about being imprisoned for a crime is suffering from bad hygiene. In a prison in Kenya, inmate Paul Mackenzie complained of skin rashes, which he blamed on the lack of soap.

Through his lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, the cult leader detained for allegedly causing the deaths of hundreds of members of his Good News International Church in the Shakahola forest, demanded soap and other toiletries.

The request of Mackenzie, along with meetings with his wife, who was also imprisoned as an accomplice, will be heard on 13 May.

Meanwhile, in Sorsogon City, 11 ambulant vendors have been apprehended for obstructing motorists, Unang Hirit reported.

A city official said one motorist exposed the modus operandi of the group. One vendor would flag a motorist and when the latter stops, other vendors would jump out of a parked van and mob the driver to sell him laundry soap.

The vendors who forced motorists to buy their detergent were found to have no permit to sell and their merchandise were unregistered. They are facing swindling charges while the driver of the van they used was ticketed for a traffic violation, according to Unang Balita.

WJG tribunephl_wjg WITH AFP