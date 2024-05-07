RMFB, DOLE 1 provide farm equipment to Naguilan farmers

Regional Director Police B/Gen. Lou Frias Evangelista; Director Exiquel Ronie Guzman, Regional Director of Department of Labor and Employment Region 1; Police Colonel Lambert Suerte, Provincial Director, La Union PPO; HON. Neiri T. Flores, Municipal Mayor of Naguilian and its LGU Officials and Mr. Melvin C Lagasca, President of the said organization were also present in the turnover activity.

The RMFB and DOLE Donated 4 Wheel drive tractors, 6 grass cutters, 6 knapsack sprayers, 6 water pumps, 17 rolls of hose and 3 hand tractors with trailers.

“This initiative aims to support and empower the local community by enhancing agricultural development and improving livelihood opportunities and for them to stay away from the life of crime,” Police Colonel Guerrero said.