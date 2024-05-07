Rising stars gun for glory

More than 300 participants across nine age categories prepare to showcase their prowess and finesse in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. National Junior Tennis Championships, which kick off on Thursday in Sucat, Parañaque.

With a record number of contenders vying for top honors and ranking points, the organizing Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala has arranged for matches to take place at both the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque courts during the five-day Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Jana Diaz, the standout performer with dual victories in the recent PPS-PEPP event, the San Jose SALT tournament in Valenzuela City, leads the charge in the girls’ 16U and 18U singles categories. While she eyes a two-title repeat, the Bacoor, Cavite find remains mindful of the stiff competition she faces.

Among the challengers in the 16U division Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay, Cadee Dagoon, Shiloh Cruz, Ave Maria Policarpio, Erynne Ong and Jasmine Sardona. Notably, Bautista, Cruz and Ansay will also contend in the premier division alongside Diaz.

In the boys’ class, Ariel Cabaral secures the top seed in the 18U category, where he will clash with formidable opponents such as Al Licayan, Ivan Manila, Antonio Ng, Raphael Paglalunan, Enrico Uy, Phil Amora and Nathan Cansana.

Gavin Kraut, meanwhile, claims the top spot in the 16-and-U class of the tournament, which is part of the nationwide circuit under the Palawan Pawnshop National Championships program headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro, facing tough competition from Licayan, Ng, Julio Naredo, Brendan Morales, Kenji Kue, Paglalunan and San Jose SALT winner Troan Vytiaco.

The overwhelming participation is evident as all but one of the nine categories boast full-packed 32-player draws, underscoring the enthusiasm of young talents from the host city and neighboring towns and municipalities.