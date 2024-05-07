R Land Dev't to start construction of Arcoe Estates in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — Property developer R Land Development Inc. started the construction of the Arcoe Estates in Sapalibutad Road of this city on Tuesday morning.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, R Land EVP for Marketing Cirstin Brittniann Romero-Tanbonliong said that the 11.5-hectare prime township project is a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces and facilities.

She added that the estate will rise to provide an innovative and timeless setting and where homeowners can live, work, and play within its perimeters.

“Named Arcoe Estates, this project has 45 percent of its total area allocated for parks, playgrounds, wide roads, and pathways for accessibility and convenience,” Romero-Tanbonliong cited.

Founder and Chairman of the Board Dr. Reghis M. Romero II of the R-II Group of Companies said that the area is easily accessible to Clark Freeport Zone and major roads such as North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Angeles-Magalang Road, and the soon-to-be-developed East Circumferential Road.

“This will connect this subdivision project to MacArthur Highway, thus making it within just 10 to 20 minutes away from everything that matters,” he said.

EVP Romero-Tanbonliong said, “The subdivision is set against the picturesque Mt. Arayat as the backdrop, Arcoe Estates looms as a model of a unique living experience and a sense of pride and achievement for all who will call it home.”

The subdivision has an area of 11.5 hectares, including some 6,838 square meters for future development, and a total of 417 house-and-lot units.

The developer R Land has also begun developing a similar project name Arcoe Residences in Lipa City, Batangas that spans some 9.3 hectares and having a similar innovative design concept that makes work, rest and play possible within the four corners of the house.

“The Arcoe township and lifestyle brands in Angeles City and Lipa City essentially factor in peace, security and safety for the prospective residents,” Romero-Tanbonliong said.

Meanwhile, R Land has another project in Angeles City that showcases a large estate within the regional financial center at the doorstep of the Clark Freeport Zone.

“As a frontrunner in innovative housing concepts, R Land caters to specific segments of the market spectrum, such as fusion homes and compact mansions for the open market, multi-family for the mid-cost market, expandable homes for the economy market, and residential subdivisions for the multi-market,” the official said.

She added that all these project are going full blast to help boost and sustain the country’s ongoing economic expansion, adding that the construction industry is one of the leading contributors to employment, income and value generation.