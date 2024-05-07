R Land Development to start construction of Arcoe Estates in Angeles City

Angeles City, Pampanga — The property developer R Land Development Inc. started construction of Arcoe Estates in Sapalibutad Road, this city on Tuesday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, R Land EVP for Marketing Cirstin Brittniann Romero-Tanbonliong said the 11.5-hectare prime township project will be a mix of residential, commercial and recreational spaces and facilities.

The property, she said, will rise to provide an innovative and timeless setting where homeowners can live, work and play within its perimeters.

“Named Arcoe Estates, 45 percent of the project’s total area will be allocated for parks, playgrounds, wide roads, and pathways for accessibility and convenience,” Romero-Tanbonliong cited.

RMR Capital Inc., founder and chairman of the board Dr. Reghis M. Romero II said the project site is easily accessible from Clark Freeport Zone and such major roads as North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Angeles-Magalang Road, and the soon-to-be-developed East Circumferential Road. “This will connect the subdivision project to MacArthur Highway, thus making it within just 10 to 20 minutes away from everything that matters,” he said.

For her part, Romero-Tanbonliong said, “Set against picturesque Mt. Arayat as backdrop; Arcoe Estates is a unique living experience model and a source of pride for all who will call it home.”

Arcoe Estate has an area of 11.5 hectares, including some 6,838 square meters for future development, and a total of 417 house-and-lot units.