QC gov't extends service hours

The Quezon City government has extended service hours for its QCitizens from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as it implements a modified work schedule to help ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government is abiding by Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution 24-08, mandating local government units to adopt a 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. work schedule.

The modified working hours will help ease road congestion as government workers adjust their travel time. They are also expected to be on the road ahead of private sector employees during morning and afternoon rush hours.

However, Belmonte ordered all departments, offices, and units to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of government services, programs, and projects between the transaction hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Pinalawig pa natin ang ating office hours para mas marami pang QCitizens ang ating mapagsilbihan,” Belmonte said.

The Mayor said that medical and allied positions, health center personnel, traffic enforcers, and DRRM personnel are not covered by the 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. modified working hours.

“Personnel involved in the delivery of social services, frontliners, teaching personnel, and personnel in offices that are already implementing work shifting arrangements are also not covered by the modified schedule,” she added.