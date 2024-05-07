Prudence Foundation celebrates win at 2024 Stevie Awards

Prudence Foundation, in collaboration with Pru Life UK and Junior Achievement of the Philippines, has extolled their win in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, taking home the trophy for Innovative Achievement in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

The achievement marks the second consecutive time the Cha-Ching initiative has received a Stevie Award, solidifying its ongoing commitment to excellence in financial education and social responsibility.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, renowned for celebrating innovation across 29 markets in the region, have singled out the collaborative efforts of Prudence Foundation, Pru Life UK, and JA Philippines for their exceptional dedication to transformative initiatives.

These awards, considered the 'Oscars' of the business world, are recognized globally as a hallmark of business excellence, honoring achievements across various sectors, including the acclaimed International Business Awards.

The esteemed gala ceremony, where the Stevie winners will be celebrated, is scheduled for Friday, 24 May, in Manila, celebrating creativity, resilience, and groundbreaking initiatives that shape the business landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, amidst stiff competition with over 1,000 nominations, Prudence Foundation, Pru Life UK, and JA Philippines emerged victorious in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, as their collaborative efforts have driven impactful change, mainly through the renowned Cha-Ching Program.

The Cha-Ching Program, created and developed by the Prudence Foundation, is recognized for its commitment to enhancing financial literacy among Filipino youth and is a testament to education's power in transforming lives.

Its nomination and subsequent win underscore the program's remarkable journey from beginning to becoming a global leader in financial education. Since its inception, the program has impacted over 1 million children worldwide, equipping them with essential financial skills and knowledge that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Through innovative tools and platforms such as interactive workshops, online resources, and the pioneering Cha-Ching Podcast, the program has successfully engaged students, educators, parents, and communities in meaningful conversations about financial management.

What sets the Cha-Ching Program apart is its ethos of inclusivity and collaboration, which has been pivotal to its success.

By forging strategic partnerships with organizations like Pru Life UK and JA Philippines and collaborating with educational institutions and government bodies, the program has expanded its reach exponentially, laying the groundwork for a financially literate society.

The Silver Stevie Award and Gold and Bronze distinctions were judged by a panel of over 100 esteemed executives worldwide based on rigorous criteria evaluating excellence and innovation.

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, remarked, "The organizations recognized this year have showcased exceptional dedication to innovation, and we commend them for their perseverance and ingenuity. We eagerly anticipate celebrating the achievements of this year's winners during our gala event on May 24."