Phl lifters brace for Taipei training

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) has given up on the plan to send its Olympic qualifiers to China for the last phase of training before they head to Paris.

Instead, SWP president Monico Puentevella is eyeing Taipei as the final stop of training for Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, who are all assured of Paris berths.

A fourth weightlifter. Rosegie Ramos, is still trying to qualify.

“We intended to train them in China. We tried it for more than a year and even negotiated with the Chinese Embassy but they were very lukewarm with the idea,” Puentevella said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Now, even for just one month, we want them to train in Taipei. I hope Taipei accepts them.”

The Philippines won its first Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who spent time in China to train under a Chinese coach leading to the Tokyo Games.

Puentevella said Diaz winning the 55-kilogram gold medal in Tokyo may have had an effect in their recent request for the Filipino weightlifters to train in China. Curiously, Diaz’ former coach, Chinese Gao Kaiwen, is now based in Taipei.

“I’m not surprised,” said Puentevella, who was joined in the forum by Sarno, 20, Ando, 25, and Ceniza, 26.

Sarno will vie in the women’s 71-kg event, Ando in the women’s 59-kg event, and Ceniza in the men’s 61-kg event. Among the three, only Ando is a two-time Olympian after competing in Tokyo.

“I’m happy because all our sacrifices paid off,” said Sarno, who has set high goals for her debut stint in the Olympics.

“Of course, I’m eyeing a gold medal. I want to change the mentality that the first time in the Olympics is just for exposure.”