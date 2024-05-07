Philosophy of the new luxury

The in-house private label reinterprets its best-selling silhouettes in up-to-date hues. The color palette is a seamless contrasting exposition of modern neutrals like stone, sand and whites to vibrant mineral shades of greens, powdery lilacs, blues and oranges.

Classics are elevated in the collection showcasing a range of crafted garments adorned with intricate details such as bubble hems, pleats and smocking.

Lady Rustan is about the progressive idea of function in fashion as it channels versatility and practicality. Each timeless piece displays elements of modernity in refinement wearable for day-to-night dressing.

Grace and austerity unite in a refreshing take on classicism. The contemporary look is actualized from creating a design philosophy with a strong sense of realism. Even the classics undergo change and are updated to last forever.

Lady Rustan’s SS24 collection is available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Cebu and Gateway.