SNAPS

Paoay Church at night

LOOK: Local tourists enjoy the night view of the St. Augustine Church, more commonly known as the Paoay Church, a Roman Catholic church in the municipality of Paoay, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. Completed in 1710 after 2 decades of construction, the church was declared a National Cultural Treasure in 1973 and classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1993 under the collective group Baroque Churches of the Philippines. | via Analy Labor