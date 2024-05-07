Galerie Joaquin at the Powerplant Mall was filled with contemporary artworks and objets d’art by Dominic Rubio last 30 April.

The artist’s signature “people type” figures, all dressed in the Philippine national dress, enlivened the dark gray walls of the gallery. Alongside paintings were functional art pieces created in collaboration with Filipino homeware brand, Casa Juan. Clocks were mounted to showcase the details of Rubio’s Sol Dorado. A sleek shelf held trays, which featured the artist’s widely loved work, Paseo en Moto. Like fine sculptures, jewelry boxes and side tables from the collection were put on display, illuminating the caricature-esque forms that have made Rubio one of the most in-demand names in the art space.