NSC: No reason to probe WESCOM chief on alleged 'new model' arrangement in WPS

The National Security Council (NSC) sees no reason to investigate the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command (AFP-WESCOM) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlo over his alleged "new model" arrangement with China regarding the military's operations at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"In so far as the National Security Council is concerned, we see no reason why we should investigate Vice Admiral Carlos, because, there's no such arrangement made in the first place," NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya stressed in an interview during the Bagong Pilipinas briefing on Monday.

Malaya reiterated that the talks about the alleged "new model" arrangement as announced by the Chinese Embassy "is nothing more than a new invention."

"I don't think there is any cause for the investigation because this narrative coming from China is simply, you know, there to create dissent and sow disinformation to our fellow citizens," he said.

Malaya vouched for Carlos as a "bemedaled member of the Philippine Navy."

"He's one of the more senior Philippine Navy officials. And kawawa naman siya at dinadawit siya dito sa mga insinuations, fake stories and fake news and disinformation coming from the Chinese embassy," he noted.

Malaya pointed out that the China Coast Guard could have spared Carlos from a water cannon attack if he really made an arrangement with Chinese officials.

"If Vice Admiral Carlos entered into some sort of arrangement, bakit siya iwo-water cannon ng ganoon at nasugatan pa 'no. It doesn't — kapag pinagdikit-dikit mo talaga iyong istorya, it unravels eh. So, it's really a tragedy na nadadawit iyong pangalan ni Vice Admiral Carlos dito," he said.

To recall, Carlos was onboard the AFP's chartered supply boat when a CCG vessel attacked the Philippine crew, conducting a rotational and re-provisional (RoRe) mission, for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre earlier in March.

Thus, Malaya warned Filipinos not to fall into China's trap.

"These are the same people who said that the entire South China Sea is theirs, who militarized artificial islands, who created military bases in our EEZ, who claim that the videos of blocking, dangerous maneuvers, and water cannons are all fabricated by the media in cahoots with the Philippine government," he said.