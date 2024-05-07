No Filipinos hurt in Brazil, Indonesia floods

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that there are no reports of Filipinos affected in Brazil and Indonesia after floods and landslides hit both countries in the past few days.

“The information relayed to me is that there are no Filipinos in the area that was hit by the floods in Brazil and the Rio Grande Do Sol,” Cacdac said in a television interview.

Meanwhile, no Filipinos were affected in Indonesia after floods and landslide hit South Sulawesi.

The DMW said it is still awaiting updates and hopes that the no Filipinos will be affected.