Multi-billion development projects await Ilagan City

ILAGAN CITY, Isabela — More than a billion pesos worth of renewable energy, manufacturing, and cold chain industry projects are lined up for Ilagan City, aligned with the city government's quest to transform Ilagan into a liveable city in 2030.

During a press conference on Tuesday as part of the celebration of the Mammangi Festival 2024, Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz said Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Company, Ltd., is pouring in more than P1.8 billion worth of investments for its huge animal feeds milling facility here.

"In two months, the construction of the animal feed mill will begin. The feed mill is incorporated in the 10 hectares of land they acquired. This will be the biggest feed mill in Northern Luzon as their Central Luzon operation is already saturated. Almost all our farmers will benefit from this project," according to Diaz.

Charoen Pokphand Group Company, Ltd., hence, has already started its swine breeding operation in Ilagan City.

The City of Ilagan is known to be the largest producer of yellow corn that is being used for animal feeds, earning the moniker the Corn Capital of the Philippines in 2015.

The average production of quality corn in Ilagan City is 200,000 metric tons per year coming from its 33,500 hectares of production areas.

On the other hand, the Bangkok-based Charoen Pokphand Group Company, Ltd. is Thailand's largest private company, describing itself as having eight business lines covering 13 business groups.

As of 2020, the group has investments in 21 countries.

It owns controlling stakes in Charoen Pokphand Foods, the world's largest producer of animal feeds, and a global top three producer of poultry, pork, among other agricultural products.

Its Philippine subsidiary, CPF Philippines, the core businesses are livestock and aquaculture.

Livestock operations include chicken broilers, chicken layers, ducks, and swine.

In aquaculture, the two main marine animals are shrimp and fish.

Solar energy farm

Aside from manufacturing, the City of Ilagan is preparing for the commencement of operation of a 440-megawatt (MW) solar farm, expected to boost President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s renewable energy thrust and estimated by Diaz to provide 5,000 jobs for Ilagueños and Isabela workforce.

"We project na magkakaroon kami ng kakulangan sa workforce kasi 5,000 ang need na workers for this, which will start in three month's time. The solar farm is inside a 400-hectare land. All the documentation process was already finished," he said.

The deal for the construction of the solar farm was between San Ignacio Energy Resources Development Corp. (SIERDC) and French-owned Total Eren after they signed a joint agreement in December 2022 to invest in the development of the Ilagan City solar project, with the latter providing financial and technical expertise.

SIERDC is part of the Nextnorth Energy Group, which is developing solar and hydro projects in Northern Luzon.

The Department of Energy (DOE) greenlit the construction of the solar farm project in December 2022.

And for the cold storage, Diaz said Igloo Supply Chain Philippines, Inc. has also entered an agreement with the Ilagan City government to invest in the construction of a cold chain facilities here.

"We have already sealed an agreement with them last 4 May and the construction will start, as soon as possible. This is important so we can preserve the produce of our farmers and prevent spoilage," he said.

IGLOO is one of the most trusted supply chain logistics service providers with state-of-the-art multi-temperature-controlled facilities in Southeast Asia.

As a local economic haven of the Cagayan Valley Region, the City of Ilagan is considered one of the most viable sites for industry development in the country.

Its strategic location possesses the advantage for local marketing activities of specific and potential industries, the presence of road facilities and domestic airports in neighboring cities generates better accessibility to sites and services and a favorable business climate creates a business-friendly city to all.

To date, Ilagan City is home to prominent manufacturing firms, including Coca-cola Beverages Philippines, Sagittarian Agricultural Phils., Inc., Mr. Moo's Dairy Product Corporation, Arpamax Food and Beverages, Robelly's Food Products, and Valley Sunrise Consumer Goods Trading.