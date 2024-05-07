Meralco improves Valenzuela, Malabon service

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) recently energized the newly converted Malinta Substation in Valenzuela City to enhance electricity service reliability in the area.

The P170.81-million project involved the conversion of the substation’s old 115 kilovolts (kV) conventional single bus switchyard into a modern indoor-type double bus configuration Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS), that will help limit incidents of scheduled and long power outages to the benefit of customers in Valenzuela and Malabon.

This will also enhance both the reliability and flexibility of the substation and the 115 kV subtransmission line system.

Meralco actively invests in the improvement of its distribution system to ensure the delivery of safe, stable, and reliable electricity service to its customers as part of its commitment to #KeepingTheLightsOn and #PoweringABrighterTomorrow.

Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines. Listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: MER), it has the largest market capitalization among the listed utility and power sector companies.