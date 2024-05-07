Medical mission paves preventive healthcare promotion in Bulacan, Batangas, Quezon City

Social good initiatives like medical mission's uplift populations who put healthcare last and prioritze more immediate concerns like securing food and shelter. These missions bring essential healthcare services directly to vulnerable populations to alleviate immediate health concerns and promote long-term well-being and empowerment.

As it continues to promote healthcare in various communities, SM Foundation recently held three successful medical missions in Brgy. Krus na Ligas, Quezon City, SM Center Batangas, and SM City Marilao, Bulacan

A dedicated team of healthcare professionals and volunteers joined to provide free medical and dental services, as well as free medicines, to the local communities. with over 1,900 patients receiving much-needed medical attention and treatment.

To learn more about SM Foundation’s programs, visit www.sm-foundation.org.