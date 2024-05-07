An elderly patient avails of free medical services at SM City Marilao's SM Foundation medical mission.
Medical mission paves preventive healthcare promotion in Bulacan, Batangas, Quezon City

Social good initiatives like medical mission's uplift populations who put healthcare last and prioritze more immediate concerns like securing food and shelter. These missions bring essential healthcare services directly to vulnerable populations to alleviate immediate health concerns and promote long-term well-being and empowerment.

As it continues to promote healthcare in various communities, SM Foundation recently held three successful medical missions in Brgy. Krus na Ligas, Quezon City, SM Center Batangas, and SM City Marilao, Bulacan

A dedicated team of healthcare professionals and volunteers joined to provide free medical and dental services, as well as free medicines, to the local communities. with over 1,900 patients receiving much-needed medical attention and treatment.

Social good collaboration for healthcare. Joining the medical missions were volunteers and partners from Krus na Ligas Elementary School alumni group, Health Departments of Marilao and Quezon City, Willore Pharmaceutical, Marilao and Krus na Ligas LGUs, Batangas Medical Center, Batangas and Bulacan Chapters of Philippine Red Cross, GX International, and MX3 - DMI Medical Supplies.
The SM Foundation sends its mobile clinic to the medical missions to extend free ECGs and X-Rays.
