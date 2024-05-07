Mavs extend Kidd contract

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The Dallas Mavericks signed head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club announced, removing Kidd as a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers vacancy.

The 51-year-old Kidd has guided the Mavericks to a 140-106 record over three seasons and 13-11 in the playoffs, including a second-round spot against Oklahoma City in this year’s NBA playoffs.

In a 19-season playing career, the Hall of Fame point guard helped the Mavs win the 2011 NBA title. He was also part of the US Olympic gold medal teams in 2000 and 2008.

“We’re excited to have coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension,” Mavericks team owner Patrick Dumont said.

“Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and we’re looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”

Kidd coached the Mavs to a 52-30 record two years ago and a berth in the Western Conference finals. After going 38-44 last season, Kidd’s Dallas team rebounded to 50-32 this season and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

The success in Dallas had meant Kidd was among several coaches listed as possible candidates to become the next coach of the Lakers, who fired Darvin Ham from the job last Friday after the team was ousted by Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’ve known Jason for a long time and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said.

“Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league.”

Kidd has an overall head coaching record of 323-296 with the Nets, Bucks and Mavs.

Kidd began his NBA coaching career with Brooklyn in 2013 but then switched to Milwaukee after one season. He guided the Bucks from 2014 until he was fired in January 2018 after a 23-22 start to the season.