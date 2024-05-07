Liza thanks Miss U in Palace meeting

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos thanked reigning Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios for her efforts in showcasing the beauty of the Philippines to the world.

In a series of photos posted on the First Lady’s Instagram account, she was seen meeting with the 23-year-old Miss Universe in her office.

While the meeting and the topics discussed were not made public, the First Lady said: “Happy to meet reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios before she wraps up the Manila leg of her Asian tour.”

“Thank you for sharing the beauty of the Philippines with the universe,” the First Lady added.

Palacios was in the Philippines as part of her tour around Asia for Miss Universe organization activities.

Sheynnis, the first Nicaraguan to be crowned Miss Universe, turned emotional last Sunday while hugging a flag of her country during her motorcade at the SM Mall of Asia.

“Thank you to all the supporters and fans who were there to let Sheynnis feel the true essence of Filipino warmth and hospitality,” Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee wrote in the caption.