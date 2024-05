SNAPS

Inflation rises in April

LOOK: In April, inflation in the Philippines increased to 3.8 percent. This was due to a rise in the cost of vegetables and fish, as well as higher gasoline prices. However, there was a recent drop in the price of rice. Despite this, food inflation for the poorest 30 percent of Filipino families rose to 8.5 percent in April 2024 from 7.4 percent in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday. | via Dianne Bacelonia