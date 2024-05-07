Heart Evangelista goes intimate

Heart Evangelista, renowned for her exquisite style, youthful elegance and her role as an inspiration for all kinds of women, is now Avon’s newest ambassador for their highly-anticipated new line of intimate apparel.

The leading intimate apparel brand in the Philippines recently organized a benefit fashion show and concert on 2 May to showcase their new line and send a powerful message to women about how they can make a difference and shape the world for the better.

As she steps out of the stage and takes on the role of Avon’s newest ambassador, Evangelista is ecstatic to break the news.

“This is my first undergarment endorsement, and I am proud that it is with Avon, a brand that celebrates all kinds of bodies and reminds women that they can achieve anything they set their mind to. Excited to show you how I style this new collection,” Evangelista said.

Anna Garces, head of Marketing for Avon Philippines and Asia Pacific, praised Evangelista as a role model who inspires women to embrace their individuality and encourage them to pursue their ambitions with confidence and grace.

“Heart doesn’t just embrace her own story, but also empowers others to do the same. She’s an encouragement for women to embrace their uniqueness and confidently chart their paths,” Garces said. “Together with Avon, let’s continue to shape a world where every woman is empowered to write her story and embrace her power.”

Besides being the newest ambassador of Avon’s intimate collection, the global fashion icon also launched its new luxurious scent, Eve Truth, with the beauty brand.

Comfort and style

Evangelista’s presence with Avon symbolizes the essence of the brand’s much-awaited innerwear line, which goes beyond providing comfortable and breathable undergarments but also emphasizes the importance of empowerment and cultivating a sense of inner self-love and confidence among women.

The benefit fashion show introduced Avon’s groundbreaking and revolutionary innerwear with its 360° Comfort System by showcasing women of all forms and sizes strutting the brand’s intimate apparel, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own skin.

With Avon selling over 10 million bras in 2023, it champions itself as a comfortable and long-lasting innerwear brand with its fabrics withstanding years of wear.

Avon’s latest innerwear is made out of smooth, quick-dry and breathable fabric that minimizes discomfort, especially in the country’s hot and humid weather.

Moreover, its lightweight and high-stretch material allows women to maximize movement by comfortably shaping and supporting their bodies.