Go backs probe on pharma’s alleged unethical practices

In a manifestation on Monday, 6 May, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed strong support for an extensive and fair investigation into the Bell-Kenz Pharma issue.

As ruled by the Senate during the plenary session, the probe will be led by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee joint with the Senate Committee on Health as secondary committee.

Being the chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the medical profession and maintaining the trust given to doctors. He stressed the State’s obligation to safeguard the integrity of the public health system and ensure that medical professionals adhere to their ethical standards and existing laws.

Following initial discussions conducted by the Senate Committee on Health during its hearing last 30 April, the matter has been officially referred by the Senate Committee on Rules to the Blue Ribbon Committee for further investigation. Go expressed his full support for this decision, emphasizing his confidence in the committee’s ability to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry.

“It is crucial to continue this investigation and get to the bottom of this. Whether primary or secondary, whether it is the Committee on Health or the Blue Ribbon Committee or any other related committee, ang importante malaman natin ang totoo,” Go declared.

Earlier, Go has asked concerned regulatory bodies and government agencies, including the Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Professional Regulation Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Philippine Competition Commission, to also investigate the accusations against the pharma company based on their respective mandates.