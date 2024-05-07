Fire, fire, sink, sink!

LAOAG CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is all set for today’s maritime strike exercise with its counterpart from the United States as one of the main events in this year’s Balikatan.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, in a press conference, said the Philippines and the US will be joined by the Australian Defense Force in simultaneously firing at a decommissioned ship off the coast of Ilocos Norte.

“By integrating our systems and processes, and creating an integrated fires network, we are improving the combined capability of our AFP-US force,” Padilla said.

She said the participants would be firing missiles at the BRP Lake Caliraya — a mock enemy target for the maritime strike drills. Philippine Navy vessels will fire C-Star and Spike missiles at the target.

This will be followed by US F16 and PAF FA50 planes dropping bombs on the ship, utilizing data provided by the participating nations collated and processed by a command center.

A B52 will also participate in the constructive strikes. Finally, an AC130 will fire at the vessel.

Land-based artillery, including the Philippine Army’s ATMOS 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and a US 155mm M777 howitzer will be utilized during the maritime exercise.

Simply a preparation

Padilla stressed the Balikatan exercise is not directed at any country but is in preparation for any possible adversary the Philippines may encounter.

“For Balikatan, this is the 39th iteration, so we have different scenarios based on contemporary challenges. It is not directed at any particular country. It’s directed towards fostering a greater defense posture in any kind of scenario,” she said.

Padilla clarified that the selection of the China-made BRP Lake Caliraya for bombing practice had nothing to do with the ongoing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“There is no correlation as to the source of this ship. We take into perspective whatever assets we need for this exercise. It’s purely coincidental but it’s really not directed towards the source of the vessel,” she emphasized.

Padilla pointed out the BRP Lake Caliraya had long been used by the Philippine Navy and it was retired in 2020.

“This was commissioned by the PN and already decommissioned,” she added.

Formerly the Lapu-Lapu

The Lake Caliraya was formerly the M/T (motor tanker) Lapu-Lapu of the Philippine National Oil Company Shipping and Transport Corp. that was donated to the Navy on 26 March 2014.