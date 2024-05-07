Filipinas slam Indonesia, 6-1

Everything is going well so far for the Philippines following its 6-1 win over host Indonesia last Monday to kick off its following in the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali, Indonesia.

Team captain Alexa Pino said the result of their training was in full effect and she was happy to get a huge start in the Filipinas’ campaign.

“I think our team as a whole did a good job tonight performing and executing the things we worked on scrimmages. We had good energy before the game and it shows,” Pino said after the match.

“As far as my own performance, there’s always room for improvement but I’m happy with the shots that I finished.”

Pino scored in the sixth and 36th minutes of the match for the Philippines while Collins converted her goals in the 54th and 62nd minutes.

Jael Guy (22nd) and Ari Markey (29th) closed out scoring for the Philippines.

Claudia Alexandra Scheunemann was the only Indonesian to score after a goal in the 12th minute.

The Filipinas U17 is currently in second place in Group A with the win and has a goal difference of +5.

North Korea, the 2019 U17 silver medalist, is on top of Group A after its 7-0 win over South Korea and is set to clash with the Philippines on Thursday at the Bali United Training Center.

Pino said this win along with its training will be a big boost as they clash with the North Koreans for the top spot of the group and boost their bid to make it to the semifinal. Ivan Suing