Fans demand more K/DA virtual spectacle

With a promising music format, K/DA, the virtual K-pop group created by Riot Music, may just prove itself to be “not just another band.” It is always an intriguing work when group members Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai’Sa — from the League of Legends characters — perform on digital spaces.

Perhaps the group’s creation would sprout more of its kind on the metaverse. Now, everyone’s gearing to overtake the digital avenues, as these avatar groups seem to have skyrocketing reactions and receptions.

But, where is K/DA now? Have the breakout sensations already settled for individual projects? Is there something that Riot Games Music is cooking for the time being? From instigating new categories for special awards to being coined as the pioneer of the genre,

K/DA more than meets the eye.

More music, please

Luckily, before the indefinite break, K/DA was really generous in putting out a record. The entirety of the play is made up of new tracks, not recycled versions of their debut song “POP/STARS.” The album is two years behind and sure enough, their characters and sound have grown.

The undying love of fans for the girl group is a driver for success, as this element surges the longevity of their past singles. Perhaps the tide of support will be helpful in bringing new music, right?

Metaverse synergy

With aespa, MAVE and many more virtual groups now coming to the scene, the blueprint is painfully evident. Perhaps, the newly added category for Best Metaverse Performance for Video Music Awards has been bagged by “Ready For Love” of South Korean giant, Blackpink, which is a new category. Still, the music direction of the girl group has been so impactful.

As for the evolution of the plateaued sounds of virtual bands, especially in K-pop, fans can have the benchmark to seize. Well, in fact, K/DA is on the verge. Their original take to debut and promote a digital format of performers and artists can be considered a win for the game-repertoire development. Come on Riot, bring out the girls!

Of course, preparing for a return to the music scene isn’t just going to happen with a snap of one’s fingers. Riot Games Music, as it is most known for, goes into sophisticated thematic comebacks and ideas for the record. Conjoined with this year’s anticipated e-sports and new champions, maybe a few singles here and there might not be that taxing, fingers crossed.