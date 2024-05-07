DOJ hails conviction of Abu Sayyaf member involved in terrorist financing

The conviction of an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member acting as an accessory in terror financing for the designated terrorist group was hailed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

In its judgement promulgated on 4 April 2024, the Zamboanga City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 33 found Norkisa Omar Asnalul, also known as Norkisa Omar Ibno, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of three counts of violation of Section 7 of Republic Act No. 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

The sentences shall be served successively with full credit of her period of detention.

The DOJ panel of prosecutors in its information charged Asnalul with three counts of violation of Section 8 of Republic Act No. 10168, which carries significant penalty.

The charges stemmed from allegations that she facilitated the transfer of funds in 2015 on behalf of the Abu Sayyaf.

The accused during the arraignment, entered separate pleas of not guilty to the three charges.

However, the accused, through counsel, proffered to a plea bargain by pleading guilty to the lesser offenses – acting as an accessory in terror financing.

Taking into account the plea bargain entered and the attending mitigating circumstances, Asnalul was meted the lower penalty of imprisonment of four (4) months and one (1) day as minimum to one (1) year, seven (7) months and ten (10) days as maximum, and to pay a fine of one hundred thousand pesos (P100,000.00).

The court, in its decision, said the provisions of the Republic Act No. 10168 do not prohibit plea bargaining.

"The Court finds no legal impediment to the plea-bargaining agreement entered into by the prosecution and the defense, particularly considering that the lower offense to which the accused wishes to now plead guilty to is penalized under the same law as that for which she is originally charged," Judge Shaldilyn Bangsaja stressed.

Justice Secretary Remulla said, "The conviction of a member of the terrorist group more so, a financial facilitator, strengthens the government’s resolve not to give in to their unlawful demands."

He likewise, recognized the panel of prosecutors who worked hard for this conviction.

"I congratulate you for a job well done. This serves as a big win against the ASG network," the Secretary added.

The Secretary further emphasized the DOJ's relentless pursuit of disrupting terror networks, protecting Filipinos, and guaranteeing national security through all legal means.

Asnalul was arrested in December 2023 for receiving money from foreign sources for terrorist activities.