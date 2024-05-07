DHSUD, Pag-IBIG push 4PH program

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-IBIG Fund reiterated their determination to provide Filipinos with affordable housing through the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

“Our housing agenda aims to ensure that all Filipino workers will have the means to access affordable housing,” Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who leads DHSUD and chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said.

“Through the subsidies extended to beneficiaries of the 4PH program, prices of homes and monthly amortization costs will be significantly reduced. This aligns with President Marcos’ Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 to address the country’s housing needs.”

The 4PH program offers houses priced lower than the market average due to government-imposed price ceilings. Additionally, Pag-IBIG Fund will offer housing loans with even lower interest rates than usual for 4PH program beneficiaries.

DHSUD is subsidizing up to 5 percent of the loan’s interest, making homeownership more attainable for Filipino workers with limited financial means.

The program prioritizes sustainability and includes green features, open spaces, gardens, and amenities such as swimming pools and basketball courts.

Acuzar highlighted the township model that homeowners will experience, providing access to commercial spaces, schools, healthcare centers, and other essential infrastructure within their communities.

“Interested Filipino workers can easily avail of the 4PH program through their Pag-IBIG membership by applying for a special Pag-IBIG housing loan under 4PH, and by coordinating with their local government housing board,” Acuzar said.

“Our work to address the housing backlog is truly a coordinated effort of the national government, local government units, the housing sector, private developers, and the community,” he said on Labor Day last 1 May.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta emphasized the importance of Pag-IBIG membership for program participation.

“Our 4PH-Direct Developmental Loans provide program proponents and property developers with the financial means to develop housing projects for Filipino workers,” Acosta said.