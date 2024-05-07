David Licauco undergoes sleep apnea surgery

David Licauco revealed that he underwent a successful sleep apnea surgery after previously postponing the procedure.

In a reply to Isabel Bulatao, the senior artist handler of the Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Licauco said that the surgery pushed through, and that he is grateful for the prayers.

“Tapos na! Salamat sa lahat ng nag dasal po I appreciate you all.” the Pulang Araw star said on X.

The sleep apnea surgery was scheduled for 30 April but it was just done last Monday, 6 May.

In an interview with PEP, Licauco shared that he started experiencing sleep apnea when he was 16 years old. He also shared that a part of his nose will be burned to further enlarge his airways and his breathing space.

“Yung sa akin, ang gagawin lang, parang radio frequency. Parang susunugin yata yung part ng nose ko sa loob. So, para mas may malaking airway, di ba, yung breathing room ko,” he explained.

Licauco also shared that it will take him at least a month to fully recover.

Sleep apnea is a condition wherein an individual’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleeping. According to Web MD, it causes loud snoring and daytime tiredness when left untreated.

David Licauco currently stars in the World War II-inspired drama Pulang Araw with Dennis Trillo and Barbie Forteza.