Common Indo-Pacific voice pressed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said there is a need for Indo-Pacific countries to speak together, come to a clear understanding of their concerns, and adhere to international laws.

Marcos pointed this out during his meeting with newly designated New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine Rosemary McIntosh.

Smaller countries should band together and “make sure that the continuing freedom of navigation and trade in the region is safeguarded,” the President said.

He said he was keen on seeing increased tourism and trade between the Philippines and New Zealand through the restoration of air links.

He added that he was hopeful the two countries’ respective regulators and carriers could discuss the matter.

“Filipinos would love to go to New Zealand. And I do believe that New Zealanders would like to see the Philippines as well,” Marcos said.

“So I think that’s another area of interest that we should explore and hope to promote in your stay here,” he told the new ambassador.

The President said both countries should encourage connectivity given the economic transformation the Philippines is trying to achieve. The government is encouraging accessibility to smaller regional airports, he added.

“We need two new airports. We are in the process of building them but for now, I think the way to go is to provide access to the smaller regional airports, which are close to or within the tourist destinations,” he said.

“But then there are the business [passengers] too and we are also trying to decongest Manila,” he said.

McIntosh, who presented her credentials to the President, pressed for the return of direct air service between Manila and New Zealand.