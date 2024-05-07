Bon appetit!

A self-proclaimed “foodie,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has taken the lid off the sizzling cauldrons — a veritable smorgasbord — of varied and unique Filipino dishes. In his latest vlog, “Chibog,” which means eating with gusto in Filipino, the President turned the spotlight on the nation’s rich and diverse cuisine as a refreshing way of promoting the Philippines, away from the usual boring pitch for the usual tourist destinations.

Mr. Marcos raved about the inclusion of Filipino favorites like sinigang, a sour and savory soup, on online food databases like TasteAtlas, where it ranked a spectacular 97th globally. He championed regional specialties like bagnet (deep-fried pork belly) and dinardaraan (Ilocano blood stew) from his home province of Ilocos Norte.

Certainly, these culinary delights are something that one can write home to mama about as TasteAtlas's survey reflects a broader trend, that of post-pandemic travelers increasingly prioritizing culinary experiences. In fact, 82 percent now consider food an important part of their travels, while 64 percent actively seek out unique culinary adventures.

The Philippines boasts cuisines, each with their own story to tell. From Cebu comes the lechon, roasted suckling pig that the late celebrity chef-cum-explorer Anthony Bourdain adjudged the “best he ever tasted.” There’s kinilaw, a raw seafood salad, while from Bicol comes, what else, but the fiery Bicol Express, a coconut milk stew with pork and plenty of chilies.

This culinary diversity is precisely what makes the Philippines a rising star in food tourism, something that is being pushed by the Department of Tourism as a cornerstone of the national tourism development plan. This strategic focus aligns perfectly with the projected 15-percent annual growth in the Philippine food tourism sector over the next five years.

But what truly sets the Philippines apart? From sizzling sisig (grilled chopped pig's face) to halo-halo (a shaved ice dessert with a medley of sweet ingredients), Filipino street food offers an explosion of flavors at every turn. They’re affordable, delicious, and deeply ingrained in local culture – an irresistible experience for any traveler.

Beyond the iconic dishes, regional specialties like kwek-kwek (deep-fried quail eggs) in Luzon, batchoy (noodle soup) in Iloilo, and durian (a fruit with a pungent odor and creamy texture) in Mindanao offer a glimpse into the unique culinary identity of each region.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the Philippines is seeing a rise in farm-to-table dining experiences like Daily Tribune staffers partook of recently at the 25 Seeds restaurant in Angeles City, Pampanga, with its to die for “deconstructed” kare-kare.

Under the concept, tourists visit local farms, witness traditional agricultural practices, and participate in cooking classes utilizing fresh, seasonal ingredients. This immersive approach fosters a deeper appreciation for the land, the farmers, and the culinary traditions of the place.

Filipinos love celebrating their food, with festivals dedicated to specific dishes and regional cuisines erupting across the country. From the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo, a vibrant celebration honoring the Santo Niño with a fluvial procession and a parade featuring colorful costumes and lively dances, to the Masskara Festival in Bacolod, known for its vibrant masks and energetic street performances, these events offer a taste of local culture while tantalizing taste buds.

President Marcos's food tourism push isn't about Michelin stars (though his desire to see Filipino cuisine at par with the world's finest is understandable). It's about showcasing a vibrant culinary heritage, a delicious way to connect with the Filipino people, and a strategy for attracting tourists seeking immersive experiences that go beyond beaches and landmarks.

With the world partying out of the pandemic, the global food tourism market is projected to reach a staggering $3.2 trillion by 2030, a significant portion of which will be driven by millennials, a generation known for its adventurous spirit and social media savvy.

Filipino cuisine, with its unique blend of flavors and influences, perfectly aligns with this trend. Filipino restaurants and food stalls are increasingly popping up in major cities worldwide, catering to a growing international audience eager to explore new culinary horizons.

Food tourism can be a powerful tool for empowering local communities. By promoting locally-sourced ingredients, traditional cooking methods, and indigenous food products, the industry can create jobs and generate income for rural communities. Culinary tourism initiatives should prioritize partnerships with local farmers, fishermen, and food producers.