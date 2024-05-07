BOC-NAIA intercepts P85-M worth worth of illegal drugs

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that officials from the BOC-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) and NAIA Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (PDEA-IADITG) intercepted P85 million worth of illegal drugs at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in NAIA Complex, Pasay City from the Netherlands on Monday, 6 May 2024.

According to the airport officials, the said parcel arrived in the country on 19 March.

The parcel was declared as dog food, but it contained eight large plastics of ecstasy, also known as "party drugs," concealed inside the packages of dog food.

A total of 50,000 pieces of ecstasy were discovered on the said parcel.

The BOC-NAIA confirmed that four individuals were arrested after receiving a parcel containing illegal drugs.

One of the four individuals who were arrested was the male consignee from Cabanatuan, while the other three individuals were his friends, a couple, and one was a introduced himself as a Kagawad from Manila who joined to claim the said parcel.

Now, the authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine who else is involved in the smuggling attempt of illegal drugs into the country.