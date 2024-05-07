Binay wants better promotion of Phl rich culinary tapestry

Senator Nancy Binay on Monday called for better promotion of the country's rich culinary tapestry.

"Our street delicacies offer a raw and authentic glimpse into local cultures and flavors which showcase the heart and soul of a place," she said.

Binay said she is delighted that even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appreciated and recognized the potential of various Pinoy street foods as an important ingredient to boosting Philippine tourism.

Over the weekend, Marcos Jr. highlighted the potential of Filipino cuisine to drive the tourism industry in the country, citing that Filipino cuisine's regional variations offer a flavorful journey for visitors and contribute to a lasting culinary legacy.

"We have been calling for the promotion of the Filipino food industry as we note that food tourism has great potential, and it is also a powerful marketing tool," said Binay.

She stressed the need to credit the country's "very creative street hawkers and vendors" for transforming simple local ingredients into "bold, flavorful, satisfying taste, and meaningful culinary adventure that is truly Pinoy."

Binay said the "authenticity and unpretentious nature" of Filipino street foods in various provinces nationwide can contribute to the Philippines' rich tapestry of culinary traditions.

"Our local offerings practically capture the essence of Filipino culture," she added.