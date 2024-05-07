Awakening art consciousness in Cebuanos

The foundation’s mission is to identify and nurture all aspects of the Visayan arts, to integrate them into the national culture. They wish to infuse artists’ ideas, skills, and values into a larger, more art-appreciative society.

The association, led by current president Vivina Chiu, supports the development of young talents, encourages the creation of new works, and boosts the growth of local artists through seminars and workshops, competitions and exhibitions, performing productions and stage presentations.

To raise funds for their laudable projects, in particular the scholarship program of performing arts scholars in Manila, the council presented Easy Money, an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner at the Salon de España of the Casino Español de Cebu.