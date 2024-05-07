Awakening art consciousness in Cebuanos

In 1960, arts and culture pioneer Fe Sala Villarica gathered a group of fellow Cebuano artists, one for each of the seven arts, to awaken the art consciousness of the Cebu population. Thus, the Arts Council of Cebu was created. The pivotal organization continues to play a crucial role in promoting and preserving the island’s literature and performing arts in all its facets. Three decades later, they rebranded to the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation.
The foundation’s mission is to identify and nurture all aspects of the Visayan arts, to integrate them into the national culture. They wish to infuse artists’ ideas, skills, and values into a larger, more art-appreciative society.
The association, led by current president Vivina Chiu, supports the development of young talents, encourages the creation of new works, and boosts the growth of local artists through seminars and workshops, competitions and exhibitions, performing productions and stage presentations.
To raise funds for their laudable projects, in particular the scholarship program of performing arts scholars in Manila, the council presented Easy Money, an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner at the Salon de España of the Casino Español de Cebu.
Several guests dressed up with looks reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple, as they all worked together to solve a fictional murder case. Meanwhile, the hosts provided useful clues and backstories that guided the ongoing whodunit, creating an engaging and immersive experience for participants.
There were intermissions for guests to mingle among themselves and compare notes to unravel the identity of the murderer.
After an evening of sleuthing around, Giovanna Dominique Montenegro cracked the code. She was awarded a cash prize of P10,000 and an overnight stay at JPark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu. The murderer? None other than Clariza Mae Sevilla as Jazz Slanders.
Take a bow, Penelop Ong, an active member of the board for directing the very successful and involved play. A first of its kind in Cebu!